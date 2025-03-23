DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 115.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,759,000 after buying an additional 545,087 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

