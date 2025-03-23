DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 128.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 34,182 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 56,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

