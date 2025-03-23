DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 647,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after buying an additional 554,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after buying an additional 545,087 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %

DD stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.