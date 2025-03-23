Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $3,226,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,023,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,996,072.24. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Up 3.1 %

Asana stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

