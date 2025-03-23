Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy Sells 7,000 Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$135,100.00.

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.08 and a 1-year high of C$20.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AD.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

