Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 26,835 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Napco Security Technologies worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $871.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

