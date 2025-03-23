Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 867,072 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 867,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,000. The Baldwin Insurance Group accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.74% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWIN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,091,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,447,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,781.78. The trade was a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

