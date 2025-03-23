Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Flywire worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $35,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Flywire by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,238,000 after purchasing an additional 781,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other Flywire news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $9.96 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

