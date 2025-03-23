Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 360,538 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 360,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of Biohaven as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,368,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,132,551.54. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

