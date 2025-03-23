Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Trinity Capital worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIN. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,772,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,389,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Capital by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $16.14 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

