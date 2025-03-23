Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 5,448 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Agilysys accounts for about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Agilysys worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

