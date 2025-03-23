Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

