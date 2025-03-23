Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

