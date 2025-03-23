Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Enservco stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
Enservco Company Profile
