Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Trading Up 19.9% – Should You Buy?

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Free Report) was up 19.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 19.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.
