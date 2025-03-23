Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 442.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,290,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7,580.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 0.5 %

EG opened at $353.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.