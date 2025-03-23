Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $370,007.04 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Rui Avelar sold 2,252 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $24,434.20.

Evolus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

