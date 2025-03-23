Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

