Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.84 and last traded at $115.12. 5,521,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,837,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

The stock has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 335,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

