Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lowered by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,857.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,835.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,986.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

