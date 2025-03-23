FCA Corp TX Buys Shares of 400 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $422,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $230.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.95 and a 200-day moving average of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.22 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

