FCA Corp TX Has $1.03 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.82 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

