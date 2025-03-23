FCA Corp TX Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 330.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

