FCA Corp TX Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

