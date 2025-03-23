FCA Corp TX Sells 83 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FCA Corp TX decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $440.26 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.94 and a 200-day moving average of $514.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

