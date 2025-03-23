Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $24.15.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
