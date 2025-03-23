FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,169,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,368,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

