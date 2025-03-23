FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.37 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.37). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.18), with a volume of 4,526,622 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.65) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
