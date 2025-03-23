Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

