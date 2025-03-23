Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMDL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 70,491 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AMDL opened at $5.59 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

