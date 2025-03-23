Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $520.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

