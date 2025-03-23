Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,425.85. This trade represents a 21.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,585.65. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $74.84 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

