Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,649 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 287,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FSM. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FSM stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.