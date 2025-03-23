Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after purchasing an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPXC opened at $134.10 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.05 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.