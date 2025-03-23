Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Intel stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

