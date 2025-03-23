Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

