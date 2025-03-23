Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NMI by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

