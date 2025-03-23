Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $15.76 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

