Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,459 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,459 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

