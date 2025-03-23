Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.23 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

