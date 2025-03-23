Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Position Cut by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for 2.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Freshpet worth $73,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $164.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

