Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
NYSE:GNE opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.97 million, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
