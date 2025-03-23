Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,905 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Geron worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GERN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,204 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $15,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

