Gillian Munson Sells 5,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,300. The trade was a 58.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $309.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.25.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

