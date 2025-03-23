Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.29. 5,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

