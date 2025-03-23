Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Trading Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 178,188,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 61,122,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £918,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

Featured Stories

