Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 145,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 72,509 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.77.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

