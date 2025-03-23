Guardian Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEA opened at $52.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
