Guardian Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 98,081 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,081 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.