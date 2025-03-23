Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,169,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13,375.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,835,000 after buying an additional 939,209 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

