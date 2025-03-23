Guardian Partners Inc. Invests $3.44 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,601,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,639 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $132,133,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.